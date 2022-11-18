LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, you might be looking for some holiday recipes.

8NewsNow.com asked viewers and some staff members to share some favorite family recipes so we could share them.

PUMPKIN ROLL

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

2/3 cup pumpkin

3/4 cup flour

Beat 3 eggs and 1 cup sugar together. Add 2/3 cup pumpkin, the baking soda, and the flour and mix.

Spread evening on a cookie sheet that has been greased and floured (or used parchment paper that has been sprayed with a no-stick cooking spray like Pam) Sprinkle the top with chopped walnuts, if desired.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Flip the pan onto a kitchen towel that has been coated with confectioners’ powdered sugar. Roll up the dish towel and cool in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

FILLING INSTRUCTIONS

8 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)

4 tbsp. butter or margarine (room temperature)

1 cup confectioners’ powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Mix all ingredients until creamy. Spread evenly over the cooled cake then roll without a towel. If you like cinnamon, you can add some to the cake mix and the cream cheese spread. Enjoy!