LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is gathering recipes from viewers to share over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

This one is from Tina Roach and it’s a quick and easy one for pumpkin cookies.

PUMPKIN COOKIES

1 box of either spice or carrot cake mix

1 15-ounce can of pumpkin pie filling

Mix the two together with a fork until well-blended. You can also add either chocolate chips, chocolate-covered raisins, or dried cranberries. Use a teaspoon to drop dough onto the cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 17 minutes. Enjoy!

If you have a favorite simple holiday recipe you would like to share, you can email it to pix@8newsnow.com and Good Day Las Vegas might share it with viewers.