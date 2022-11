LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is gathering recipes from viewers to share over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

This one is from Jeannine Crossin and it’s for cranberry sauce with a kick.

2 pounds fresh, rinsed cranberries

1 cup white granulated sugar

4 Tbsp. honey

4 Tbsp water

1/8 Tsp. ghost pepper powder

Combine all ingredients in a baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, stirring halfway through baking time. Enjoy 🦃. Serves 8-10