LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you like candied yams, here’s a recipe that’s been added to the Good Day Las Vegas holiday recipe book. We have been sharing favorite holiday recipes from viewers and staff. This one comes from Good Day reporter Candese Charles.

CANDIED YAMS

3 pounds of yams

1 ½ lb. of sugar

Half a stick of butter

2 tbsp. of cinnamon

1/4 tsp. of nutmeg

2 tsp. of oil

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

1 bag marshmallows

Cut yams into quarter-inch cubes. Add 2 tsp. of oil to a skillet and heat on medium. Add yams to skillet and saute until light brown. Add the sugar gradually so it melts. Once the sugar is liquified, add the butter. Turn heat up to high and once the butter dissolves, turn the heat to low. Leave uncovered.

Cook on low for about 15 minutes or until yams are tender. Transfer yams to a baking dish and layer marshmallows on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until marshmallows start to brown.

Remove from oven and cool for five minutes.

Eat and enjoy!