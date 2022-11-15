LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is sharing viewer recipes that are easy to make and tasty. This one comes from Marilyn Langeler.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH & APPLE SOUP

1 small butternut squash (about 1 lb.)

3 tart green apples (McIntosh or Rome Beauty)

1 med onion

1/4 teaspoon rosemary

1/4 teaspoon marjoram

3 cups chicken broth (Swanson Chicken Broth)

2 slices white bread (cut into approximately 2-inch pieces with crust cut off)

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon mace (optional)

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger (optional)

Cut butternut squash in half, peel, and seed. Cut squash into approximately 1″ to 2″ chunks.

Peel, core, and coarsely chop apples. Peel onion and also coarsely chop. Combine all these ingredients with rosemary, marjoram, mace, ground ginger, white pepper, chicken broth, and bread in a heavy saucepan.

Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered for 45 minutes or until squash becomes soft. Salt and pepper to taste.

Puree soup in a blender or Cuisinart until smooth. Return soup to saucepan and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Just before serving add heavy cream. Serves 4.

Notes:

*This soup freezes well but don’t add the cream until you are actually serving it. You can make it ahead of the holiday and freeze it. Just defrost it in the refrigerator the day before you serve it. garnish the soup with a sprinkle of crumbled goat cheese and pumpkin seeds.

* You may want to double this recipe because it’s still great the next day. Enjoy!