LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is sharing some favorite holiday recipes from our viewers and staff. This one comes from Nate Tannenbaum.

BUTTERMILK DILL CASHEWS

  • 1 to 1.5 pound(s) raw whole cashews
  • 2 tbsp. dill weed (crushed into a powder)
  • 1 tbsp. buttermilk powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. of mustard powder
  • 1/2 tsp. coriander (ground)
  • 1 tsp. citric acid (powder) (Sprouts has this)
  • 1 egg white
  • 3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Mix dry ingredients in small bowl
  • Put cashews in medium to large mixing bowl
  • Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees
  • Spray a light coat of Pam on a large-rimmed cookie sheet
  • Whip egg white into a light foam, add lime juice, stir, then slowly add dry ingredients and continue to stir until it’s a runny paste
  • Pour egg white mix over cashews, stir gently until all cashews are coated
  • Spread coated cashews in a single layer on the cookie sheet and stick the cookie sheet in the oven
  • Bake for 10 minutes, stir cashews so they don’t stick
  • Lower oven temperature to 250 degrees and put cookie sheet back in for 5 – 10 minutes, checking to make sure the cashews don’t burn
  • Take cookie sheet out of oven and let cashews cool