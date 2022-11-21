LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is sharing some favorite holiday recipes from our viewers and staff. This one comes from Nate Tannenbaum.

BUTTERMILK DILL CASHEWS

1 to 1.5 pound(s) raw whole cashews

2 tbsp. dill weed (crushed into a powder)

1 tbsp. buttermilk powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. of mustard powder

1/2 tsp. coriander (ground)

1 tsp. citric acid (powder) (Sprouts has this)

1 egg white

3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

INSTRUCTIONS: