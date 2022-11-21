LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas is sharing some favorite holiday recipes from our viewers and staff. This one comes from Nate Tannenbaum.
BUTTERMILK DILL CASHEWS
- 1 to 1.5 pound(s) raw whole cashews
- 2 tbsp. dill weed (crushed into a powder)
- 1 tbsp. buttermilk powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. of mustard powder
- 1/2 tsp. coriander (ground)
- 1 tsp. citric acid (powder) (Sprouts has this)
- 1 egg white
- 3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mix dry ingredients in small bowl
- Put cashews in medium to large mixing bowl
- Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees
- Spray a light coat of Pam on a large-rimmed cookie sheet
- Whip egg white into a light foam, add lime juice, stir, then slowly add dry ingredients and continue to stir until it’s a runny paste
- Pour egg white mix over cashews, stir gently until all cashews are coated
- Spread coated cashews in a single layer on the cookie sheet and stick the cookie sheet in the oven
- Bake for 10 minutes, stir cashews so they don’t stick
- Lower oven temperature to 250 degrees and put cookie sheet back in for 5 – 10 minutes, checking to make sure the cashews don’t burn
- Take cookie sheet out of oven and let cashews cool