LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Good Day Las Vegas crew is sharing the recipes they use to cook up a delicious holiday.

Nate’s Turkey on the Barbie

Prep time:

Total time: 3 or 4 hours for 12 to 14 pound bird

Servings: “Depends how hungry you are”

Calories: “I have no idea”

1 turkey prepared however you want

Barbecue using indirect method (no coals underneath turkey – only on the sides)

Check coals every 15 minutes and add a few at a time to keep it sizzling

Internal temperature must reach 165 degrees to be safe for consumption

Sherry’s Green Bean Casserole

Prep time: 10 min

Total time: 40 min

Servings: 6

Calories: 232 per serving

Ingredients

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Cream of Celery Soup

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

4 cups cooked green beans

1/3 cup chopped fresh onion

1 1/3 cups French’s® French Fried Onions (amount divided in recipe steps below)

1 6 oz. jar of sliced mushrooms

Salt & fresh ground pepper to taste

Cooking instructions