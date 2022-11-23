LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This holiday recipe is a vegetable dish with some extras. The recipe is one that was a Thanksgiving staple in Good Day Las Vegas anchor Sherry Swensk’s home.

CHEESY GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE WITH MUSHROOMS, BACON, AND ONIONS

2 – 12 oz. (1 – 24 oz.) bag of FRESH, cleaned green beans (canned green beans can be used)

1 – 10 oz can cream of mushroom soup

½ cup milk (2% milk or almond milk)

3 strips bacon

1/3 yellow onion peeled and diced

1 – 7 oz. can sliced mushrooms

1 – 6 oz. can French’s crispy fried onions (divide in half)

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated jack cheese

salt & pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 and grease a 13″ x 9″casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Add cut fresh green beans to a steamer basket and par-boil in hot water for 8-10 minutes or until tender, then drain.

In a saucepan, cook bacon until almost done. Remove bacon, but leave the drippings and add onions. Saute until soft. Return bacon to pan and cut into small pieces, then finish sauteing. Set onions and bacon aside.

In a large bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup and milk. Stir or whisk thoroughly until creamy. *If it’s too thick, add a little more milk or a little water.

Add tender green beans to the bowl and mix with soup, stir in sliced mushrooms, fold in shredded cheddar and jack cheese, half of the fried onions, and the sauteed onions and bacon. Mix all ingredients together well.

Season with salt and ground black pepper.

Add the combined green beans mixture into the prepared casserole dish and spread evenly.

Bake the casserole for 30 minutes, in a preheated oven, uncovered, until bubbly.

Open oven and top casserole with remaining French’s fried onions and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until onions turn crispy. *You can also add some extra shredded cheese on top with the fried onions, if you like, and bake until melted. Usually not longer than the 5 minutes needed to cook the fried onions on top. *Optional, broil for 1-2 minutes for a golden brown topping, just be careful not to burn cheese if you add it to the top. Remove from oven and let sit for at least 5 or 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Prep: 20 mins

Oven time: 35 mins

Total time: 1 hour