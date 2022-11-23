LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without a cranberry dish. This favorite holiday recipe comes from Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills.

CRANBERRY PECAN RELISH

1 – 12oz pkg of fresh cranberries (about 3 cups)

¾ cup apple juice (you can use orange if you prefer more tartness)

½ to 2/3 cup sugar

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Dash of ground cloves

½ cup golden raisins, roughly chopped

½ cup pecans, chopped

In a medium saucepan, combine the juice, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Cook and stir over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Add the cranberries and raisins. Stir to coat. Cook about 4 minutes, or until the cranberries start to pop. Remove from the heat. Stir in the pecans. Chill completely. Serve.