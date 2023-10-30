LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of making “threatening communications” to a United States Senator from Nevada made his first court appearance Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

John Anthony Miller, 43, was accused of threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder an unnamed Nevada U.S. senator “with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with the United States senator while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against the United States senator on account of the performance of official duties,” according to a criminal complaint.

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 19, the senator’s office received “numerous” calls and voicemails from a phone number belonging to Miller, an FBI agent wrote in court documents.

On Oct. 17, several voicemails were left at the office of the senator, which included the following statements:

“All these [expletive] lies is in your [expletive] hands, you [expletive] [expletive], and I’m gonna [expletive] see you soon, you [expletive] sellout [expletive] [expletive] [expletive].”

“You just [expletive] woken up a mother[expletive] monster, you [expletive] piece of [expletive] inhuman, subhuman, you’re vermin, [expletive], you are vermin, [expletive], and we’re gonna finish what Hitler started, you [expletive] [expletive].”

“You done picked your side, [expletive], and you done chose evil. I don’t give a [expletive] is you were born into it or not, [expletive], you are [expletive] evil, [expletive], and we’re gonna exterminate you, [expletive].”

On Oct. 18, a man who identified himself as having the last name “Miller” arrived at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in downtown Las vegas and said he was going to see the unnamed U.S. senator, the complaint stated. When he was denied entry to the courthouse, he “became agitated” and began yelling profanities, including “Let’s kill every last Israeli terror-[expletive]-rist.”

A screenshot of a video taken of John Miller outside of the Lloyd D. George Courthouse on Oct. 18. (United States District Court of Nevada)

On Oct. 19, more voicemails were left at the office of the senator. In one voicemail, the caller said he “wanted uh-uh know if-if my senator had any family members that Israeli settlers

because if she did, I’m pre- I’m pretty sure she would, she would uh not make it illegal

for these savage Israeli settlers to come back.”

Later in the voicemail, the caller said “Senator I’m sorry to say, but ya know what, you’re a piece of [expletive] and you’re gonna burn in [expletive] [expletive] for your [expletive] crimes.”

T-Mobile subscriber records showed the phone number used to make the threats was registered to John Miller, documents said. Miller also listed the number as his contact number in two prior 9-1-1 calls.

Miller was arrested on Oct. 26, according to the DOJ. He was charged with one count of threatening a federal official. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 13.