Gone but Never Forgotten: NHP Trooper Micah May laid to rest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Trooper Micah May’s funeral, a procession made its way to his final resting place at Palm Eastern Cemetery. Hearts were heavy as he was buried, following a day dedicated to honoring his service to Southern Nevada.

May’s casket was brought in and saluted by members of law enforcement, and helicopters flew over before he was lowered into the ground.

His widow, Joanna May, was handed a folded American flag. In a heartfelt moment afterward, she and their children said their final goodbyes.

A helicopter flyover, ahead of the casket being placed in the ground. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/R11clCwvbt — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 6, 2021

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka says this moment wasn’t just important to honor May, but also to remind his family that all of Las Vegas is behind them.

“This is about the family. It’s important that they know how important Micah was to this community and how important he was to all of us officers who wear the badge,” Smaka told attendees. “As painful as it is to relive that horrible day, it’s important to me that the community sees what Micah stood for and what we’ve lost.”

He stressed May laid his life on the line for our community and didn’t get to go home, and he wants the trooper’s family to know just how much that means to them.

The ceremony here at Palms Mortuary has begun.



Trooper Micah May will soon be laid to rest. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sr7BvtGahR — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 6, 2021

Smaka also said this beautiful event is a symbol of our city’s heart and ability to come together in times of unimaginable grief.

There was also a riderless horse to symbolize the loss of a local fallen hero. May’s fellow NHP troopers say though he is gone, he will never be forgotten.

May grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts. In 2008, he tested for NHP and moved to Las Vegas.