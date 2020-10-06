Golfer withdraws from Shriners Open after positive COVID-19 test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — PGA TOUR golfer Tony Finau has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will not be in the field for the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
A news release says Finau “will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guildelines.”
The tournament at TPC Summerlin is running without spectators this year.
The Las Vegas FedExCup event is running through Oct. 11 at TPC Summerlin. This is the 38th year for the Shriners event.
Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in this year’s tournament.