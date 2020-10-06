Golfer withdraws from Shriners Open after positive COVID-19 test

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — PGA TOUR golfer Tony Finau has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will not be in the field for the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

A news release says Finau “will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guildelines.”

Earlier today, I received a positive result for Covid-19 under PGA TOUR on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me. I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits. — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) October 6, 2020

The tournament at TPC Summerlin is running without spectators this year.

The Las Vegas FedExCup event is running through Oct. 11 at TPC Summerlin. This is the 38th year for the Shriners event.

Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in this year’s tournament.