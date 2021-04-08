Golf tournament set June 5 to honor memory of young 1 October victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quinton Robbins loved helping people, a passion that is continuing through a foundation established in his name.

Robbins — 20 at the time — was among the youngest victims killed in the 1 October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017.

On June 5, the Quinton Robbins Play if Forward Foundation will put on a golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club to raise money to continue work in memory or Quinton. The tournament was delayed for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates, or to donate prizes for the tournament, see the Playitforward in Honor of Quinton Robbins Facebook page.

Joe Robbins, Quinton’s father, said the money raised by the foundation goes to fund scholarships for students at Brown Junior High School and Basic High School, the schools Quinton attended. Funds are also used to sponsor organized sports in Henderson and Las Vegas.

Quinton helped coach the freshman team at Basic High and was getting ready to move up to coach the junior varsity team, Joe Robbins said. Quinton played basketball and golf all four years that he was at Basic.