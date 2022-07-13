LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Nevada’s history — the Goldfield Hotel — is going up for sale, and its owners are asking close to $5 million.

It’s the biggest building in a town that was the biggest in Nevada in 120 years ago. But those were the days when a gold rush brought throngs of fortune-seekers, swelling the town’s population to 20,000 in 1906. By 1910, the population dropped to 5,000. Now, the Goldfield Hotel is well known as a destination for ghost hunters.

The hulking four-story hotel comes along with a completely restored assay office, as well as offsite property including an auto repair shop, a workshop and five vacant parcels, according to Randy Pease of Logic Commercial Real Estate in Reno, the company that is listing the hotel. The whole portfolio will go for $4.9 million. The listing isn’t expected to go up for another week.

The Goldfield Hotel. (KLAS)

Interior photo from the Goldfield Hotel. (Courtesy, Randy Pease)

Interior photo from the Goldfield Hotel. (Courtesy, Randy Pease)

Interior photo from the Goldfield Hotel. (Courtesy, Randy Pease)

The hotel is being sold by the heirs of Edgar “Red” Roberts Jr., who died Oct. 19, 2020. Roberts bought the property in 2003, and hoped to someday turn it into a place for poker tournaments and specialty gatherings such as car clubs, according to his son, Edgar.

His son said it would be gratifying to see his dad’s vision of the property fulfilled. He has been continuing the work since his dad’s death, but the decision was made to sell the property.

George Knapp reported the ghost story that put the hotel on the map 22 years ago on 8 News Now. It’s a dark tale of prostitution, a powerful man and a child’s death. And it all happened in Room 109, according to local legend.

According to the former owner of the place, it was in 109 that a young prostitute supposedly impregnated by mining tycoon George Wingfield was held against her will to prevent a scandal. “She wound up having the child. Supposedly she was chained to a radiator in this room and her and the child ended up dying here,” Esmeralda County employee and hotel tour guide Linda Toner said.

Since then, Ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts have trooped to the hotel. It was featured on “Ghost Hunters,” which aired on SyFy until 2016, and Zak Bagans has taken “Ghost Adventures” to the site.

A panoramic photo show development in Goldfield in the early 1900s.

The hotel is across the street from the Esmeralda County Courthouse and a nearby restoration project — Goldfield High School — that is expected to become a community center of sorts when work is finished.

Will the Goldfield Hotel ever reach the heights seen by the Tonopah restoration of the Mizpah Hotel? Perhaps not, but Pease thinks a new owner could turn it into a great place for loft apartments on the fourth floor while using the rest of the building for other business purposes.

The interior of the Goldfield Hotel, which was a luxurious place in the early 1900s.

Pease notes that the hotel and other structures that are part of the deal are listed on the Nevada State Registry of Historical Places. He said when the hotel was built, it had the fastest elevator west of the Mississippi River.