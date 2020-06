LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Tiki in Chinatown will be closed the next few days after management learned of possible exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. All staff will be tested, and the establishment deep cleaned.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and staff,” said creator and co-owner Branden Powers in a statement. “So, we want to be absolutely certain that everything is all clear.”

The possible exposure happened this past weekend.