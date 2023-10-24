LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than a decade the NFL has been paving the way to become a green brand and support sustainability.

After the ceremonial passing of the Golden Shovel from Arizona and Super Bowl 57, the Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Host Committee is doing its part to make an environmental impact.

Volunteers are busy at work planting 58 trees at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex in Henderson ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero says this will increase the city’s tree canopy, providing shade and cooling for families.

“Obviously we are so excited to be the recipient of the Golden Shovel. This is a great opportunity for us to put into motion. One of our priorities for the city is a healthy liveable sustainable community,” Romero said.

The Trees don’t use much water and will reduce the urban heat island effect.

Susan Groh, the associate director for NFL’s environmental green program says planning projects like these take a year in advance to plan.

“We really try to target those projects that are needed in the local community,” explained Groh. “We’re close with our committee partners to identify those needs like tree planting and community gardens and reforestation and habitat improvement, really tailoring that to what’s needed here.”

Groh said the goal is to make a difference and help mitigate any waste from the NFL’s major events.

“I think it’s really important. This is where we leave the legacy and the impacts,” Groh said. “So the game is wonderful but it’s here and gone but all of these greening initiatives in Clark County and this area will be here for years to come.

Groh said a number of greening projects are set across the valley including an upcoming rehabilitation land project next month.