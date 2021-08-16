Golden Nugget Las Vegas to host blood drive on Aug. 18

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Nugget Las Vegas is helping support the Southern Nevada community as its critical need for blood donations continues.

In partnership with Vitalant, the Golden Nugget will host a blood drive where individuals can donate.

The drive, which will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18, is open to the public. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Convention Level in the Turnberry Room.

Those donors interested in giving blood must be 18 years of age and present a valid photo ID.

Validated self-parking will be available in the parking garage on Bridger Avenue and 1st Street, according to the resort.

For more information, click here or call (702) 386-8395.