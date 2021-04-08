Golden Nugget Las Vegas hosting job fair April 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Nugget Las Vegas is hiring for the summer. Positions include lifeguards, security, front desk and bussers.

The job fair is in person on April 14 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the hotel’s Carson Tower Convention Level.

You must apply online beforehand here. Golden Nugget says some positions may require a valid driver’s license and/or pre-employment background check. They also recommend candidates:

Come dressed in business attire

Have resume copies on-hand

Bring proper government ID

If you’d like to work for Landry’s Inc., they note employees will be working in a “fun environment,” as well as receive medical and dental benefits. Additional positions include:

Host person

Bar porter

Apprentice bartender

Call center agent

Spa coordinator

Assistant front desk manager

Assistant executive housekeeper

Chick-fil-a guest service and kitchen line

Soft count clerk

Race and sports clerk

Social distancing and face masks will be enforced during the event.