Golden Nugget holding job fair Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 19: A general view of the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street July 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas is holding a job fair Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The downtown property is looking to hire for the following positions:

  • Host Person
  • Bar Porter
  • Apprentice Bartender
  • Busser
  • Lifeguards
  • Call Center Agent
  • Front Desk Agent
  • Security Officer
  • Spa Coordinator
  • Assistant Front Desk Manager
  • Assistant Executive Housekeeper
  • Chick-fil-A Guest Service and Kitchen Line
  • Soft Count Clerk
  • Race and Sports Clerk

Interested applicants should complete and online application through this link prior to going to the job fair. Some positions do require a valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check.

Applicants should be dressed to be interviewed and go to the convention level at the hotel and casino’s Carson Tower.

