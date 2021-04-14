Golden Nugget holding job fair Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas is holding a job fair Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The downtown property is looking to hire for the following positions:
- Host Person
- Bar Porter
- Apprentice Bartender
- Busser
- Lifeguards
- Call Center Agent
- Front Desk Agent
- Security Officer
- Spa Coordinator
- Assistant Front Desk Manager
- Assistant Executive Housekeeper
- Chick-fil-A Guest Service and Kitchen Line
- Soft Count Clerk
- Race and Sports Clerk
Interested applicants should complete and online application through this link prior to going to the job fair. Some positions do require a valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check.
Applicants should be dressed to be interviewed and go to the convention level at the hotel and casino’s Carson Tower.