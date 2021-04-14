Golden Nugget holding job fair Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 19: A general view of the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street July 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas is holding a job fair Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The downtown property is looking to hire for the following positions:

Host Person

Bar Porter

Apprentice Bartender

Busser

Lifeguards

Call Center Agent

Front Desk Agent

Security Officer

Spa Coordinator

Assistant Front Desk Manager

Assistant Executive Housekeeper

Chick-fil-A Guest Service and Kitchen Line

Soft Count Clerk

Race and Sports Clerk

Interested applicants should complete and online application through this link prior to going to the job fair. Some positions do require a valid driver’s license and pre-employment background check.

Applicants should be dressed to be interviewed and go to the convention level at the hotel and casino’s Carson Tower.