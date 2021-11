Las Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) reacts after teammate Jonas Rondbjerg (46) scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Golden Knights hold off late Wild surge in the third period Thursday night giving them the victory 3-2.

Two VGK rookies took the spotlight at the fortress by scoring their first NHL goals.

Paul Cotter came in first with his goal, then later Jonas Rondbjerg beat Cam Talbot for his first NHL goal.

Then later in the second half, Jonathan Marchessault came in with his seventh goal of the season.