Golden Knights will wear stickers to honor boy who lost his life in Valentine’s Day crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will wear stickers on their helmets to honor Alex Bush, the 12-year-old boy who was killed after a truck struck him and his sister while they were walking home from school on Valentine’s Day.

Alex’s father said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “These stickers have been approved by the Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL for the players to wear on their helmets in Alex’s honor for tonight’s and Friday’s games. I really just can’t believe this.”

To pay tribute, Alex’s hockey teammates wore stickers on their helmets at their games last week.

Alex succumbed to his injuries from the crash and his sister, Charlotte, is still in the hospital.

The siblings, who attended Somerset Academy Losee, were struck while they were coming home from school on Valentine’s Day. According to North Las Vegas Police, they were in the crosswalk at Lone Mountain and Losee Road when they were hit.

The driver, 47-year-old Mark Kline, faces numerous charges, including vehicular manslaughter. Kline lived on the same street as the children and their family.