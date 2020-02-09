Golden Knights, Walker Furniture host 2nd ‘Beds for Kids’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Walker Furniture partnered together to help kids get a good night’s rest at the 2nd annual “Beds for Kids” event.

Thanks to the event, more than a dozen kids received a new bed.

Along with the donations, kids and their families got the VIP treatment with a private skate party held at City National Arena.

18 kids in the Valley received FREE BEDS from Walker Furniture this month 😁



Today those kids and their families are skating at City National Arena and spending the day learning how to skate like the Golden Knights 👏#VegasBorn | @walkerfurniture pic.twitter.com/drvfapkaCC — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 9, 2020

One of the community partners, Communities in Schools, was part of the process in picking the 18 kids that received beds.

“Sometimes they have to move around a lot, sometimes they don’t have anything really that is their own or it could be they are sleeping on the floor,” Cheri Ward with Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada told 8 News Now. “A bed may seem like a minor thing, but it’s major. It makes them feel special and helps them do better.”

One of the recipients was very grateful for the event.

“I just want to say thanks to the teacher and the school for helping my child and family. I really appreciate it,” the Parrilla family said.

In addition to the mattresses, kids were treated with goody bags and some time with Vegas Golden Knights cast members, including Chance.

Other community partners, like the Clark County Fire Department, Metro Police and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission helped select the recipients.