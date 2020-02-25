Golden Knights’ trades make it a Stanley Cup favorite

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos seem to like the recent moves made by the Las Vegas Golden Knights. New lines from the Westgate show the Vegas Golden Knight are now the co-favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

After a six-game winning streak, the Knights are 5-1 odds and tied with Tampa Bay. Boston, Colorado, and Saint Louis round out the top-five favorites.

The Westgate shows 9-4 odds for Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL’s Western Conference.

If the sports books are right, Las Vegas could be in for another big playoff push this spring.

Updated Westgate Las Vegas odds to win the 2019-2020 Stanley Cup: