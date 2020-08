Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates with teammate Max Pacioretty (67) after Stastny scored during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Benjamin Hager)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL posted a new schedule for games on its website Friday and it shows the Golden Knights will play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

The NHL postponed games on Thursday after players chose not to play in protest against the recent shootings of Jacob Blake, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Monday will be a day off for the Knights before playing again on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

You can see the NHL schedule at this link for all the games.