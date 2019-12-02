Golden Knights to host watch parties for upcoming away games

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Nate Schmidt #88 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with the puck against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2017 in New York City. The New York Rangers won 6-4. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the first week of December, the Vegas Golden Knights will be far from home, playing on the East Coast. While there won’t be hockey action at T-Mobile Arena, there will be plenty of fans and fun at watch parties in town.

The Knights will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. The watch party for this game will be at Buffalo Wild Wings on Hualapai Way.

There will be another watch party on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill when the Knights face off against the New Jersey Devils at 4 p.m. The bar is located on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The third and final away game of the week will be against the New York Islanders. That game will also start at 4 p.m., but there has been no announcement of a watch party.

Below is a schedule for all of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey games in December 2019.

