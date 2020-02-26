Golden Knights to host annual ‘Fan Fest’ this Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nate Schmidt #88 of the Vegas Golden Knights greets fans as he arrives at the Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights is bringing back their annual Fan Fest! The event, held for the ultimate VGK fans, will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

It is free and open to the public and will take place from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:45 p.m.

Some Golden Knights players and broadcasters will be there to interact with fans.

Some activities during the event include “Fan-ily Feud” and “Knightlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast.

Unlike past events, this year will not include a red carpet.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Golden Knights and the D Las Vegas co-branded hat.

Season Ticket Members will also be able to enter through an expedited entry line and have access to a Member Exclusive standing area.

The event is presented by the D Las Vegas.