LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers in the Clark County School District can get free school supplies on Saturday, thanks to a partnership between the Golden Knights and the Public Education Foundation.

The NHL team and the education organization will distribute prepackaged bags of supplies on Saturday (Aug. 13), starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot near Las Vegas Ballpark and adjacent to City National Arena, according to a Thursday news release.

Event staff will guide teachers and school district staff who enter the distribution lot off South Town Center Drive and Orchard Park Drive.

Teachers and district staff must show their Clark County School District ID in order to receive bags of supplies. The event will run until noon, with the first 1,500 teachers or district staff members expected to receive supplies.