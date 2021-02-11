Golden Knights to celebrate the Chinese New Year by wearing exclusive jerseys during warmups Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate the Chinese New Year by wearing exclusive jerseys during the Anaheim Ducks game warmup on Thursday, Feb. 11. These signed jerseys will then be available for auction.

These jerseys will be signed and available for auction starting at 6 p.m. and concluding in the third period when the clock hits 10 minutes. Player nameplates and a limited number of warm-up pucks will also be for sale.

Secure your jersey by clicking here or texting “ChineseNewYear” to 76278 to sign up and bid!

The announcement says the jerseys will be available for pick up or can be shipped for a $15 fee during the week of Feb. 15.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.