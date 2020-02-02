Golden Knights to celebrate Chinese New Year at next home game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host a Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8 at their home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

VGK players will wear Chinese New Year themed jerseys during their warmups on the ice before the game. The jerseys will feature the players’ last names in Mandarin.

The specialty warm-up jerseys, locker nameplates and warm-up pucks will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis at the VGK Authentics kiosk outside of sections 10 and 11 in T-Mobile Arena. The organizations says the items will be available starting in the middle of the first period.

Get ready for a special day at The Fortress for Chinese New Year on Feb. 8 😁 #VegasBorn



The team will also have multiple events inside T-Mobile Arena and on Toshiba Plaza to celebrate the day. There will be a wishing wall, where fans can write their wishes and resolutions for the new year, as well as traditional Chinese New Year elements incorporated in the March to the Fortress before game time and throughout the in-game experience.

The two VGK stores at City National Arena and T-Mobile Arena are selling VGK Chinese New Year themed gear, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, pucks and hats.

“We take great pride in recognizing all of the customs and traditions celebrated by the diverse cultures that make up the Las Vegas community,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We’re excited to ring in the Year of the Rat by incorporating traditional Chinese New Year elements into all aspects of our game on February 8.”

The game against the Hurricanes starts at 7 p.m.

The Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of the new year on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. 2020 is the Year of the Rat, and it takes place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8.