Golden Knights to celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘Miracle on Ice’ in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holders are in for a treat! The hockey team is helping celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice” with a special season ticket member event on Friday, Feb. 21. Players from the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team, who won the gold medal in the historic upset over the Soviet Union, will be there for a Q&A session.

The event will be held at Brooklyn Bowl, 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2020. More details will be released once the date gets closer.

The U.S. Olympians will attend the Golden Knights game against the Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 22, 2020.

In addition, “Relive the Miracle,” an event featuring the team on stage with an interactive display of video, audio, memorabilia and never-before-seen components from their Olympic triumphs, will be hosted at Thomas and Mack Center. This will be on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. For tickets, click here.