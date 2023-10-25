LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are teaming up with the developer of the old Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho sites to build a youth hockey program at the ice arena that still stands at the North Las Vegas site. But there’s much more on the way.

A news conference on Wednesday revealed plans for a $20 million, 100,000-square-foot facility that will feature two sheets of ice and have seating for about 3,000 people.

North Las Vegas hailed the partnership as “a pivotal moment” for the city as Agora Realty & Management redevelops the 73-acre site as a mixed-use residential, shopping, entertainment and commercial project. “For the first time in our city’s history, a professional sports team is bringing their expertise and resources to our community, reflecting our commitment to fostering growth, recreation and opportunity across North Las Vegas,” Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a news release.

Agora said the Knights will provide management and programming for the ice arena.

“We are thrilled to support the incredible growth of North Las Vegas and help to build their community hockey programs,” Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz said. “Youth hockey participation across Nevada has more than quadrupled since the arrival of the Golden Knights and we look forward to seeing more of that growth right here in North Las Vegas.”

Golden Knights Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations Darren Eliot. (Photo: North Las Vegas)

The Knights will begin programming on Nov. 20 with youth hockey opportunities that will include everything from Learn to Skate to the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights travel program.

Plans for the development at Rancho Drive and W. Lake Mead Boulevard include apartments, townhomes and detached single-family homes. A family-oriented athletic complex called Champion Square was part of plans released in July. The development is called Hylo Park.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. (Photo: North Las Vegas)

Agora CEO Cary Lefton said today, “North Las Vegas is an exciting forward-thinking community that has been a fantastic partner for us. This is just the beginning of what we are going to be able to bring to the city.”

Agora is also the developer of NLV Village, a 19-acre development along Lake Mead Boulevard extending west from Las Vegas Boulevard. Plans for that development involve a “pedestrian-focused mixed-use development for North Las Vegas’ downtown” that will include medical offices and health care facilities, shops, restaurants, parks, housing and public spaces for gatherings.