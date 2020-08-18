Golden Knights team up with local jeweler for glittering giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are teaming up with local jeweler Sky Diamonds to give one lucky couple a glittering gift.

The prize? A stunning engagement ring worth $10,000.

Provided

Even better, entering the contest is simple! All you have to do is send in a video sharing why you want to spend forever with your significant other and why you’re a VGK fan.

You must be a resident of Nevada to enter. For additional contest rules and to submit your entry, click here.

Good luck! It will surely be a “Golden Engagement.”