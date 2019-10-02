Golden Knights still play key role in helping Las Vegas community heal after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the night of 1 October, the community of Las Vegas came together like no one had ever seen before. The Golden Knights were a brand-new team at the time, and what they did for all of us was more than anyone could have expected.

The Knights united our community and did everything in their power to help the city of Las Vegas heal. Now, two years later, they are still playing a huge role in that process.

Yesterday, the team held a private practice at City National Arena for first responders, families and survivors of the tragedy. Kevaney Martin talked with a few players on how that day has impacted them.