Golden Knights start abbreviated season with impressive home opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Golden Knights fans are smiling after Vegas opened their season with a dominant victory over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night.

Despite playing in an empty ‘fortress’ the roster is sizzling with firepower and soaked with high expectations with a Stanley Cup at the end of the road. The Golden Knights embarked on season four with a bang not letting up with a talented roster taking over in the third period.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story on the Knights’ premiere.