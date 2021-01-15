Golden Knights start abbreviated season with impressive home opener

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Golden Knights fans are smiling after Vegas opened their season with a dominant victory over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night.

Despite playing in an empty ‘fortress’ the roster is sizzling with firepower and soaked with high expectations with a Stanley Cup at the end of the road. The Golden Knights embarked on season four with a bang not letting up with a talented roster taking over in the third period.

8 News Now Sports anchor Jon Tritsch has the story on the Knights’ premiere.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories