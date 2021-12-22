Golden Knights significant others organize donations to domestic violence victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The significant others of Vegas Golden Knights players delivered Holiday Cheer Boxes to clients of the SafeNest program on Wednesday.

The ‘Cheer Boxes’ are being donated to spread some holiday spirit to clients of the nonprofit. They have been filled with items such as personal care products, slippers, socks, lotions, and gift cards.

Volunteers deliver boxes during last year’s program

SafeNest is Nevada’s largest and most comprehensive nonprofit agency, dedicated to ending the epidemic of domestic violence in Clark county. Their programs include a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, confidential shelter, protection order services, counseling, advocacy, court assistance, and prevention education.

“Our hope is to be able to bring a little joy to the women from the SafeNest program by gifting each one of them a Cheer Box, reminding them that someone in their community cares about them,” said Veronique Fleury, wife of player Marc-Andre Fleury, when the initiative began during the holiday season of last year. “We are thankful for the support we have been receiving so far and wish everyone a happy, safe, and healthy Holiday season.”

Here are some resources if you or someone you know is in need of help: