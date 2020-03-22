Golden Knights sign defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a two-year contract extension

Vegas Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud plays against the Los Angeles Kings during an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, with an average annual value of $725,000.

Whitecloud has appeared in 16 games for the Golden Knights this season and has recorded one assist. He has also appeared in 35 games for the Wolves this season and has recorded seven points, with two goals and five assists.

The defenseman made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights at the Edmonton Oilers on April 5, 2018. Whitecloud signed with the Golden Knights on March 8, 2018 after finishing his collegiate career with Bemidji State University.

Whitecloud is a Brandon, Manitoba native.