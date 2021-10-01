Golden Knights show appreciation for first responders on 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the Vegas Golden Knights franchise dropped by Las Vegas Metro Police headquarters Friday to express the team’s continued support for local first responders.

Former players Deryk Engelland and Shane Hnidy, broadcasters Dave Goucher and Gary Lawless, and Kinghts’ mascot Chance met with officers. They later visited Clark County Fire Station 22 to meet with firefighters.

Proud to spend some time at Fire Station 22 today #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/lwbDTruFtu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2021

The Golden Knights also hosted a blood drive Friday at City National Arena, their practice facility in Summerlin.

At T-Mobile Arena, the team will present a special moment of recognition for first responders before the start of Friday night’s game. First responders will have an allotment of tickets donated for the preseason.

The Golden Knights served an important role for Las Vegas after the shooting tragedy of October 1, 2017, when 58 people were murdered at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The team helped the community heal during that dark period. The Knights retired the #58 and hung a banner at T-Mobile Arena in honor of the victims.