LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Shea Theodore knows a thing or two about making a Vegas Golden Knights fan’s day.

But the star defenseman wears a different hat as he makes his way into Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor to keep up the tradition and try to help as many people as possible,” Theodore said.

The tradition for Shea dates back to when his grandmother Kay battled breast cancer.

Vegas Golden Knights Shea Theodore visits Comprehensive Cancer Centers (KLAS)

After her passing in 2020, Theodore partnered with Comprehensive Cancer Centers to create “Kay’s Power Play.” A program in his grandmother’s honor to help detect breast cancer early – including getting mammograms for those who aren’t covered by insurance.

One of those people eternally grateful for the program is Sharona Wax.

“My blood pressure went up in the doctor’s office,” Wax jokingly said when she saw Theodore walk in.

She has been through battles with cancer three times.

“I had colon cancer, then breast cancer, and then skin cancer,” Wax said.

But on this day – she is now cancer-free.

“The wonderful thing is the doctor saw me today and said I have no lumps. I’m a happy person,” Wax shared.

She is one of the many who was greeted by Theodore and impacted on this day.

Along with CCC Nevada, Theodore presented a $50,000 check to Kay’s Power Play to expand the services of the cancer center.

A moment not lost on Wax.

“Thank you for donating your time to people who have been so sick. Not everybody does that. That’s just phenomenal,” Wax said to Theodore.

The Golden Knights have always had a special bond with the city.

Theodore now continues that bond for those who remind him so much of the woman whose legacy lives on with the program he created.

“It absolutely made my year, and probably more than that,” Wax added.