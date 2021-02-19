Golden Knights set to play outdoors in scenic Lake Tahoe setting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The excitement is building for the Vegas Golden Knights game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in Lake Tahoe.

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will feature two regular-season outdoor games along the south shore of North America’s largest alpine lake, on the border of California and Nevada, in Stateline, Nev.

The Knights have been posting some photos from Lake Tahoe ahead of the game.

Just steps from the lake, the 18th hole of the Edgewater Tahoe Resort was turned into an ice rink to host the two games. The Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins will play on Sunday. Aside from the action on the ice, the lake scenery is pretty spectacular.

Taking over Tahoe 😎 pic.twitter.com/N37m8wuEcD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 18, 2021

Even the NHL is showing off the beauty of the game site.

NBC will be broadcasting the games.