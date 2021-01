Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) plays against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are scheduled to play an outdoor game in Lake Tahoe next month.

According to Sportsnet, the Knights will play against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 as part of the NHL’s “Outdoor Weekend.”

Sportsnet reports the game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. No fans are permitted at the game.