Golden Knights return to the ice, playoff hockey on the horizon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – This is what Golden Knights fans and, more importantly, the franchise themselves have been looking forward to for a long time.

A return to the ice for players with the team back at City National Arena getting ready for a post season in August. Vegas and the rest of the Western Conference will be isolated in Edmonton, Alberta. If the Knights play all the way to the end and reach the Stanley Cup Final, they’ll be from their loved ones for nearly two months.

8 News Now sports anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.

