LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights are back in town with players reporting for testing and team meetings.

For everyone in the organization it feels like a family getting back together and for one player, the team has helped him get through the hardest summer of his life. Shea Theodore is the epitome of youth and potential where the 24-year-old never had surgery until this summer when treated for testicular cancer.

