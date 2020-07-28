Golden Knights prepare for playoffs in NHL hub in Edmonton

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs start Saturday, August 1. The Golden Knights will begin their run for the cup next Monday in Edmonton.

The team left for the hub city this past weekend and spent their first day in the bubble Sunday.

Members of the team says they are more than ready to start playing again.

“Kind of take your mind off everything else that is going on and get to be a hockey player for a change,” VGK forward Mark Stone said.

Finally, after over a long four-month pause, the Golden Knights and the other 23 active teams have entered the 4th and final phase of the NHL’s return to play plan.

“I’ll be honest with you, I had some skeptical days through the pause where you wondered if you would ever get to this point. It looks to me like we are going to get this done,” Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer said.

First day in the bubble ✅ pic.twitter.com/xAqw1et2Pl — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 28, 2020

The Golden Knights got their first taste of what it’s like to be inside the bubble on Sunday.

“It’s been good. Landed yesterday, got through Customs smoothly. Got comfortable in the hotel. We got a nice set up here,” Stone said.

As one can imagine, the bubble is secure.

“The entire Edmonton area is locked down pretty tight. We are all quarantined to our own teams and areas… wearing masks and doing temperature checks,” VGK forward Alex Tuch said.

Now that the Knights are all moved in, they turn their attention to the lone exhibition game on Thursday, followed by round-robin play and then straight to the playoffs.