LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights players spread holiday cheer by visiting local hospitals on Monday to distribute holiday gifts to patients. Players included Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Nick Holden, Marc-Andre Fleury and more.

Some players went to UMC Trauma and UMC Children’s Hospital, as well as Summerlin Hospital.