Golden Knights players to grow their mustaches as part of “Movember” initiative

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights jersey during their game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 04, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced Saturday that some of the players will be participating in “Movember,” by growing their mustaches during November to create awareness for men’s health initiatives.

Alex Tuch will serve as the team captain for the initiative involving William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Brandon Pirri, Mark Stone, Malcolm Subban, and Shea Theodore.

We moustache you a question… 👨



Are you ready for Movember???#VGKMOhttps://t.co/FQ6QCcx9xR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 2, 2019

The Moustache Cup Campaign, which began Nov. 1, is a brand new Movember award that will be presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the refined qualities of moustachery and who best utilizes those qualities to change the face of men’s health.

Funds raised will benefit the Movember Foundation, a global charity focused solely on providing support for men’s health. The money will go toward supporting men’s health programs in the key areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Fans are also encouraged to join the “Movember” movement by donating here to support their favorite Golden Knights player, and sharing their mustaches with the Golden Knights on Twitter using #VGKMO. VGK will share pictures of the players’ progress throughout the month.

The first annual Moustache Cup Campaign is in partnership with the NHL and NHLPA.