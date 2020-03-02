Golden Knights players grant wish for 6 Make-A-Wish kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six kids are on schedule to have some of the best two-days of their lives as Golden Knights players work to make their wishes come true. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the VGK organization are partnering to grant six kids, including two from Las Vegas, their wish of meeting and hanging out with the Golden Knights.

Four of the Make-A-Wish kids were flown to Las Vegas to meet the Knights; two from Canada, another from New Jersey and one from Michigan.

The kids’ two-day wish experience kicked off Monday with an on-ice practice with the players. Before practice at City National Arena, the kids enjoyed breakfast with members of the team and received a special guided tour of the facility.

Most of them hit the ice with the players and enjoyed some one-on-one hockey time.

Sydney Lilore, a 10-year-old Las Vegan, has always wanted to meet Marc-Andre Fleury, and on Monday, that dream came true.

“My wish was to meet Fleury and the Golden Knights. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile, since they started playing,” Sydney said.

While Sydney does not know how to ice skate, with the help of Knights’ defenseman Jon Merrill, she made her way onto the ice with the rest of the team and fellow Make-A-Wish kids.

ALL THE FEELS🥰: Cutest video you’ll see all day! Jon Merrill helps little Sydney onto the ice— she’s never skated, but loves the @GoldenKnights! Her @MakeAWishSNV wish came true today💙 #8NN #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LKTM25hfiX — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) March 2, 2020

8 News Now spoke with some of the players and coaches about the event, and they all seemed to agree it was a fun brought along at a good time after losing 4-1 against the Los Angeles Kings Sunday night.

“I was a little grumpy this morning, and they made me smile. I had fun with them,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said.

“I think the players and coaches are excited to play a role in these young kids’ days. It puts a lot of things in perspective, you lose a game and you’re not feeling great, and you come in and spend some time with these kids and how happy they are to be here … with the things they’re dealing with, it’s just a good day all around,” head coach Pete DeBoer said during a press conference after Monday’s practice.

The two-day experience will end Tuesday with a game against the New Jersey Devils. The kids will get the opportunity to sound the siren prior to the start of the game, as well as enjoy the action with their families from the party suite inside T-Mobile Arena.