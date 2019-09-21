Golden Knights players, Bark Andre Furry, and Jeopardy James are just some of the big names who supported the Miracle League at fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser was held Friday evening for the Las Vegas Miracle League, which is an organization that allows people of all ages with disabilities to play baseball.

Golden Knights players Reilly Smith and Nick Holden were on hand, as well as Chance, the Golden Knights mascot.

But they weren’t the only ones in attendance. Jeopardy James, the Las Vegas Lights Mascot, and Bark Andre Furry also made an appearance and showed off their skills on the diamond.

To learn more about miracle league, go here.