Golden Knights player expectations under the microscope

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the Golden Knights season on the horizon, player expectations become a common topic of discussion.

Justin Emerson of Las Vegas Weekly digs into the Golden Knights 2019-2020 season.

Two of the highest rated prospects of the organization, Cody Glass and Nicholas Hague are two young players ready to crack the starting lineup. Whether both players will join forces with the rest of the team on the ice is questionable. Also, the team’s best player, Mark Stone gears up for another run at the Stanley Cup.

8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus has the story.