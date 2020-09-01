Golden Knights owner Bill Foley issues apology, addresses letter from president of Metro’s police union

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bill Foley, the owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, is issuing an apologizing if his franchise has offended any organization or person. The police union took issue with the Vegas Golden Knights organization support of the players’ boycott of NHL games last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by an officer.

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, initiated players in the NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, and other professional sports franchises to boycott games.

The letter from police union head Steve Grammas says the men and women in the Las Vegas Police Protective Association are disappointed with the Golden Knights jumping on the anti-police bandwagon before all the facts in the case are known.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis caught up with Foley to discuss the letter sent by the president of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s police union to the Golden Knights.

The owner of the Golden Knights told 8 News Now his franchise will not skate into any political arenas, and that the organization will be more careful in releasing future statements.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo also spoke about the letter, saying he supports the rights of everything, including sports teams, to express its beliefs without criticism.

Foley says he respects Metro and fully supports Sheriff Joe Lombardo.