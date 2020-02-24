Golden Knights’ Nick Holden signs extension, team acquires Canadiens’ forward Nick Cousins

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Cousins (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the NHL trade deadline, which means a big day for the Golden Knights as they made some trade and transaction announcements. Among those include a 2-year extension for defenseman Nick Holden, as well as a trade acquiring Nick Cousins from the Montreal Canadiens.

NEWS FROM THE TRADE DEADLINE SPECIAL👀



Nick Holden has signed a two-year extension with the team



🤝🤝#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/zViVy6ldGf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 24, 2020

Nick Holden signed a 2-year extension with the team for an average annual $1.7 million.

TRADE!!! 🔄



Vegas has acquired forward Nick Cousins from Montreal in exchange for a 2021 4th round pick 👍https://t.co/efjpiimq7x — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 24, 2020

On Monday, the Vegas team also acquired forward Nick Cousins from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The organization says the 26-year-old forward has posted 22 points (9 goal, 13 assists) to go with 33 penalty minutes in 58 games this season with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bellevile, Ontario native has posted 95 points (40 goals, 55 assists) to go with 136 penalty minutes in 317 career games while suiting up for the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes (2017-18) and Philadelphia Flyers (2014-17). He was selected in the third round (68th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Earlier on Monday, TSN broke the news that the Vegas had acquired Chicago Blackhawks goalie, Robin Lehner in exchange for Malcolm Subban. As a part of the deal, Chicago also acquired Slava Demin and a 2nd round pick.